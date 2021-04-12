UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for these Assistant Professor Posts, check the last date

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, and if have not applied so for, hurry up, the last date has arrived. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before April 15, 2021.

The candidates should note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application form is April 16, 2021. For other details, you are advised to visit the UPSC's official website- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC notification for these post came on March 29, 2021, inviting applications from eligible candidates for the said vacant positions.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Details about posts and Educational Qualification

1. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 14 Posts

The candidates are required to have an MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications of Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine(Paediatrics); or Diploma in National B

2. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - 2 Posts

MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute; or Diplomate National Board(Physiology); or MBBS with MSc (Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Philosophy(Medical Physiology); or Master of Science(Medical Physiology) with Doctor of Science(Medical Physiology).

3. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Psychiatry) - 11 Posts

MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Psychiatry); or Doctor of Medicine(Psychological Medicine); or Diplomate National Board(Psychiatry/ Psychological Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine; or Diplomate National Board(Medicine) with Diploma in Psychological Medicine.

4. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor(Surgical Gastroenterology) - 1 Post

MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Magister Chirurgie(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Diplomate National Board(Surgical Gastroenterology); or Master of Surgery(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology; or Diplomate National Board(General Surgery) with two years special training in Surgical Gastroenterology.

Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Notably, candidates are advised to apply to the posts through online mode on or before April 15, 2021. After submission of their online application, they should take a printout of the application for future reference. For more details, the candidates must visit the UPSC's official website.