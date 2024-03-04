UPSC Success Story: Meet Pooja Ranawat, Who Embodies Tenacity And Triumph In Her UPSC Journey

New Delhi: Every year, a multitude of hopefuls embark on the daunting journey of preparing for the UPSC exam, aiming to emerge victorious amidst stiff competition. However, only a chosen few manage to conquer this formidable challenge. For those who initially stumble on their path to success, the journey often entails redoubling their preparation efforts, addressing weaknesses, and persisting through multiple attempts.

It's not uncommon for aspirants to dedicate six to seven years of their lives to rigorous study for the UPSC Civil Services exam. While some may lose heart after encountering failure once or twice, opting for alternative career paths, those who ultimately crack the exam and ascend to prestigious positions like IAS, IPS, or IFS officers stress the indispensable role of consistent hard work and unwavering perseverance.

The story of IRS officer Pooja Ranawat serves as a testament to the power of persistence and dedication in the face of adversity. In 2017, she achieved the remarkable feat of cracking the UPSC exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 258. Her journey stands as a shining example of how relentless commitment and perseverance can propel aspirants to the zenith of success in the rigorous UPSC examination.

Originally from Pune, Maharashtra, Pooja pursued her early education in her hometown before obtaining a degree in Psychology from Fergusson College, Pune. Her narrative serves as an inspiration for countless aspiring candidates navigating the complex landscape of UPSC examinations.

Pooja embarked on her UPSC preparation journey while still in college, recognizing the importance of early commitment to this arduous endeavor. Despite facing initial setbacks, including four unsuccessful attempts at clearing the prelims, Pooja remained undeterred. Embodying the essence of dedication, she persisted in her efforts and adopted a strategic approach to her studies, emphasizing meticulous note-taking and thorough preparation.

In her fifth attempt in 2017, Pooja's resilience finally bore fruit, earning her a prestigious position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Currently serving as a Deputy Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, Pooja's journey serves as a beacon of hope for aspirants striving to achieve success in the challenging realm of UPSC examinations.