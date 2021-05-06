US reissues travel advisory, urges Americans to avoid travelling to India amid COVID-19 surge

Washington: The United States has reissued its travel advisory on India, urging the American citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases.

India is struggling with a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

“Do not travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,” the US State Department said on Wednesday in its latest travel advisory that looked identical to the one issued on April 28.

Both the travel advisory has been marked 'Level 4' which is the highest warning level. On April 28, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of US government employees.

On May 5, the US Department approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees. “US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options,” it said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

Setting yet another grim milestone, India reported over 4.12 (4,12,262) lakh new daily cases in the last 24 hours, on Thursday.

With 3,980 fatalities, the nation registered its highest casualties in a single day, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday (May 6). The death toll breached the 2.3-lakh mark (2, 30,168). The active count has climbed to 35,66,398 while with 3,29,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844.

