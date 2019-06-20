close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India from June 25 to 27

Pompeo's visit will provide an important opportunity for both sides to strengthen ties, said the MEA.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit India from June 25 to 27

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit India from June 25 to 27 to hold talks  on bilateral framework and other key agendas. This will the first high-level meet between the two nations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for a second term.

Live TV

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, between June 28 to 29.

“It'll be the first high-level engagement with United States after elections in India. During his visit, he will hold talks with the External Affairs Minister and he will also call on other dignitaries in Government of India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs at a press brief on Thursday. 

Pompeo's visit will provide an important opportunity for both sides to strengthen ties, said the MEA. “Most issues under bilateral framework will be discussed,” added the ministry.

The meeting comes amid trade tensions between the United States and India which has resulted in tit-for-tat tariff actions in recent weeks.

The MEA also denied all reports of the US considering caps on H-1B work visas. “No US official has come up with statement. It's source-based story. We havent heard US govt on matter. We remain engaged with US administration and US Congress.”  

Tags:
Mike PompeoUS Secretary of State
Next
Story

Two dead, four injured; police team attacked in clashes in West Bengal’s Bhatpara

Must Watch

PT4M54S

PM Modi asks CM Adityanath to solve water crisis in UP