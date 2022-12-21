topStoriesenglish
'Use masks in crowded places, take precaution dose': Key govt panel advises amid China Covid-19 surge

VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) who heads the national task force on Covid, has said there is no need to panic, and that adequate tests are being conducted. He advised people to wear masks in crowded areas. 

Dec 21, 2022

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the Centre on Wednesday advised people to use masks in crowded places and take precautionary doses to protect themselves from getting infected. While assuring the countrymen that there is no need to panic, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul suggested that people should strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Paul also disclosed that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population has taken the precaution dose. “Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone,” Dr VK Paul told reporters after attending the Covid-19 review meeting called by the Union Health Minister.

 

 

"People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this," Paul said.

 

 

Paul also clarified that there was no change in the guidelines for international air travel so far.

 

 

Paul’s statements came following a review meeting held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya amid a surge in Covid cases globally, especially in China. "In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, I reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

 

 

The secretaries of health, Department of Pharmaceutical, Department of Biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora attended the meeting among others.

In view of the rising cases in Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of Covid positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

