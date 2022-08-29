NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: 24 passengers injured in bus-truck collision in Sonbhadra district

The incident took place late on Sunday night when a private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra on the Varanasi-Ambikapur Road.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 07:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: At least 24 people have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Sunday (August 28, 2022) night. The accident took place in the Piprakhand area of Sonbhadra district. As per the officials, seven of the injured are critical and have been referred to the district hospital, while the rest are being treated at a community health centre.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when a private bus was travelling from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Renukoot in Sonbhadra on the Varanasi-Ambikapur Road.

Babhani police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said that the truck was going to Odisha from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Community Health Centre (CHC) superintendent Dr. Rajan Singh said seven of the injured were critical and referred to the district hospital.

(With agency inputs)

Uttar PradeshUP accidentUttar Pradesh accidentBus accident

