Uttar Pradesh bags first prize for 'best state in Inland Fisheries'

Lucknow: With the aim of providing employment to the youth and farmers of the state, the Yogi government is running many golden schemes in Uttar Pradesh. These schemes not only provide benefits to the people but also generate many direct and indirect employment opportunities.

To give more profit with less capital, the Yogi Government is encouraging small, micro-business units in the state. In this regard, it is promoting fish farming in the state. Looking at the immense potential of employment generation and income growth from fisheries, the Yogi government is going to provide golden opportunities to the farmers by providing them with jobs in fish farming.

Along with imparting training in fisheries, efforts are being made by the government to expand this business on a larger scale. Now farmers can increase their income by farming as well as fisheries.

The state government has increased the duration of fishery reservoirs from 3 years to 10 years as compared to previous governments. This is the reason that the state has produced 26.44 lakh MT of fish during the last four years.

As many as 1191.27 crore fishery seeds were produced in four years and 7883 fish farmers were distributed Kisan Credit Cards. The state government also provided the benefit of free fishermen accident insurance scheme to the farmers by implementing the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' under the Self-Reliant India Campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Received 1st Prize

Uttar Pradesh has also received the first prize of the best state in inland fisheries under the leadership of the CM Yogi Adityanath. This undoubtedly is one of the biggest achievements of the state government. People are directly being benefited from the construction of 57 fish seed hatcheries and 385 fish seed rearing units in the state.

BJP’s Promise to the people in 'Sankalp Patra 2017'

- Fisheries Welfare Fund will be set up with a corpus of ₹100 crores for the promotion of fisheries and the welfare of the people associated with it.

- Yogi government strengthened the infrastructure in the tenure of 4.5 years

