हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanata

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura

Yogi Adityanath suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing a huge quantity of animal milk.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath imposes ban on meat, liquor trade in Mathura
File Photo (PTI)

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

"The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme here.

He suggested that those engaged in the liquor and meat trade may take up selling milk in order to revive the glory of Mathura, which was known for producing a huge quantity of animal milk.

Adityanath also prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

"Every effort will be made to develop Brij Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region," he said.

The priest-turned-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a new direction to the country.

He said places of faith were neglected since long are being revived now.

Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yogi AdityanataMeat sale banMathuraLiquor
Next
Story

Assam Police constable PST/PET: SLPRB to release Admit cards on Sept 1, know important details

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Hurricane Ida causes mass destruction