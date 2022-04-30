New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday (April 30).

The UP CM was in the national capital to attend a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath shared a picture along with the Union Home Minister and thanked him for his ‘guidance’.

“Paid a courtesy call to the country's illustrious Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi today. Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance,” Adityanath tweeted. The picture shows the UP CM presenting Shah with a copy of Suryakant Bali’s 'Bharat Ko Samajhane ki Sharten'.

HMO India tweeted, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Meanwhile, the UP CM also shared his pictures attending the joint conference of CMs and chief justices of high courts. He wrote, "Participated in a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justice of Hon'ble High Courts today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On this occasion, respected PM Shri @narendramodi ji made the vision of 'New India' more clear for the public interest and provided guidance for its implementation."

आज विज्ञान भवन, नई दिल्ली में मुख्यमंत्री गण व माननीय उच्च न्यायालयों के मुख्य न्यायाधीश गण के संयुक्त सम्मेलन में सहभागिता की। इस अवसर पर आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी ने लोकहित हेतु 'नए भारत' के विजन को और अधिक स्पष्ट करते हुए इसके कार्यान्वयन के लिए मार्गदर्शन प्रदान किया। pic.twitter.com/xvDSB4te9W — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 30, 2022

This was Adityanath’s second visit to Delhi after taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh CM for a second consecutive term this year. He had earlier met Amit Shah in the second week of April when he was accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. During the visit, the UP CM and his delegation discussed the development and governance initiatives undertaken in the state with Shah.

(With agency inputs)