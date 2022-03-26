Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hold first cabinet meeting today

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to hold his first cabinet meeting in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow on Saturday (March 26, 2022) at 10 am, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

The Uttar Pradesh CM is also going to address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, on Wednesday, appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker. The Governor will administer the oath of Protem speaker on March 26.

Although a new Speaker will be elected after the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the cabinet, the Protem Speaker Shastri will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

(With ANI inputs)

