Uttar Pradesh emerges as the fastest state to carry out Covid-19 vaccination

Lucknow: The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum even further after the cluster model 2.0 has been implemented in the rural areas, under which, special teams have been made in rural areas which visit door-to-door and make people aware to get vaccine cover.

In Uttar Pradesh, around 72.69 percent of the eligible people have been given the first dose and 30.36 percent of the eligible people have received the second dose.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh reached a new milestone in the Covid battle as the number of administered vaccine doses crossed the 15-crore mark in the state. Till now, the state has administered over 15.30 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

In terms of people, more than 10.76 crore individuals are partially vaccinated in the state, while 4.53 crore have taken both doses. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the fastest state in India to carry out Covid-19 vaccination.

The sustained availability of vaccines and accurate strategy, mainly the cluster model 2.0 being adopted by the state government along with the hard work of the health workers is responsible for the achievement.

Teams are going from village to village in Uttar Pradesh and giving call slips (containing information of place and date of vaccination) to the people. Before the arrival of the vaccination team in the cluster, the cluster mobilization teams are clearing out the misconceptions related to the COVID-19 vaccine among the people and motivating them to get vaccinated.

Two quick response teams have been activated to manage any adverse events during vaccination in the cluster.

Vaccination is being carried out in the Combined District Hospital till 10 pm to ensure that no one is left out of the anti-coronavirus vaccination.

Active caseload drops to 94

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have fallen sharply in UP since the devastating months at the start of the year. The Active Caseload has been reduced to 94 pushing the Recovery Rate up to a remarkable 98.8 percent. The most populous state has conducted over 1.44 lakh Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 10 tested positive. As many as 10 patients recovered in the span of the last 24 hours in the state.

