Uttar Pradesh government caps Bakrid gatherings at 50, warns against killing of cows, camels

The CM said that the ‘qurbani’ or animal sacrifice should not be carried out in public places and must be done only at designated spots for the ritual.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (July 19) ordered a cap on gatherings for Bakrid celebrations which will take place on Wednesday. He directed that not more than 50 persons should gather at any spot at one time.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

He said that there should be no killing of prohibited animals such as cows and camels for performing any ritual.

The CM further said that the ‘qurbani’ or animal sacrifice should not be carried out in public places and must be done only at designated spots for the ritual.

Adityanath also ordered that hygiene standards should be maintained at all places while celebrating the festival.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has relaxed COVID norms on the occasion of Bakrid. The state government’s order was challenged in the Supreme Court which will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that if Uttar Pradesh, where the positivity rate is much lower than Kerala, can suspend the Kanwar Yatra, then how can the lockdown be relaxed by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for Bakrid.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had asked the Kerala government to withdraw its decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Bakrid, terming it "unwarranted and inappropriate" at a time of a medical emergency.

