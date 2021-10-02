Uttar Pradesh govt recommends CBI inquiry in Kanpur businessman's death case

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (October 1) recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of a Kanpur-based businessman in a Gorakhpur hotel.

The UP government has made the recommendation to the Centre and till CBI takes over businessman Manish Gupta’s death case, the SIT formed by Uttar Pradesh Police will continue with the investigation.

The 36-year-old businessman died on Monday night after a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel in which he got injured. Gupta’s family has alleged he was beaten to death by police during the raid.

A case of murder was registered against six policemen on Wednesday in connection with his death. It is alleged that the accused policemen opened the door in the hotel room in the name of checking and beat Manish Gupta badly, due to which he later died. Earlier, the UP police had denied the charge and said Manish received a head injury after he fell on the ground due to drunkenness.

Meenakshi, the wife of Manish Gupta, had alleged her husband died after police assaulted him. "My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she had told the reporters.

Meanwhile, the UP government has ordered the appointment of Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority. “The chief minister has directed for enhancing the financial help to the bereaved family to Rs 40 lakh,” the UP government said in a statement.

Amid flak from the Opposition over the Kanpur businessman’s death, CM Yogi Adityanath had met relatives of the businessman during his Kanpur visit on Thursday, following which the Chief Minister's Office announced a job for Gupta's wife and an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who also visited the house of the businessman on Thursday had demanded a CBI probe into the incident under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court.

(With agency inputs)

