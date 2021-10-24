UP govt to distribute tablets, laptops to students by November-end: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-profile Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (October 23) said that the government will distribute laptops and tablets from the last week of November.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of a government medical college in Sultanpur, the UP CM said, "In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that they can benefit from online studies, we will start distributing tablets and laptops from the last week of November.”

Further, he said his government is striving to employ the youth. "In 4.5 years, 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

As per the UP government release, the CM also launched 126 development projects worth Rs 46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 projects worth Rs 334.24 crores in Ambedkar Nagar.

Dedicating hospital beds for the government medical college, the UP CM said it will be equipped with 500 beds. "Now the people of the district will not have to go to Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities of the country for treatment," he added.

The BJP CM also hit out at those who try to divide society for their 'selfish political motives', adding they will never be accepted and respected.

Slamming the opposition for ‘politics over coronavirus vaccine and the Ram temple’, the UP CM said if Congress, SP or BSP had been in power, Ram temple would not have been constructed. "Over 12.32 crore vaccines have been administered in Uttar Pradesh. One has to remain alert from those who mislead people. They are such people, who change colour and can even make a chameleon feel ashamed. Had there been the governments of the Congress, SP, or BSP, would the Ram temple been built? They used to say that Ram is imaginary. Now, these people say that 'Ram sabke hain' (Ram belongs to everyone),” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath changed Faizabad Railway Junction's name to Ayodhya Cantt on Saturday.

