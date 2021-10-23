Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath renames Faizabad Railway Junction as Ayodhya Cantt

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has changed Faizabad Railway Junction's name to Ayodhya Cantt, his office informed on Saturday (October 23, 2021).

CMO UP shared the news through its social media platforms.

Earlier in 2018, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had approved the renaming of Faizabad and Allahabad divisions as Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively. While the Prayagraj division comprised of Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts, the Ayodhya division included Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Amethi and Barabanki districts.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had recently also renamed the Jhansi railway station after Rani Laxmi Bai.

The state government, however, has faced criticism for the sudden spate in changing the names of key UP districts, towns and railway stations. The ruling BJP has justified the name changes across Uttar Pradesh by saying that they are merely restoring older names and correcting historical distortions.

The state government, notably, had also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.

