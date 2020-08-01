हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh increases challan for traffic violations; two-wheelers without helmet to be fined Rs 1,000

Fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied if three commuters are found on a two-wheeler.

Uttar Pradesh increases challan for traffic violations; two-wheelers without helmet to be fined Rs 1,000
Representational Image

Lucknow: Motorists in Uttar Pradesh riding two-wheelers without helmet and four-wheelers without seat belts will have to pay twice the amount of fine compared to earlier as the state government issued a notification increasing penalties for traffic violations, a senior official said on Friday.

"The fine for not wearing helmet and seat belts has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, for creating hindrance in government officer's job, the fine has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000 earlier," the notification issued here by Principal Secretary, Transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The fine for using the horn in prohibited areas will be Rs 1,000 for the first time and Rs 2,000 for the second time.

Fine for using a vehicle without insurance will now be Rs 2,000 for the first time and Rs 4,000 for the second time, it said.

People driving without a valid driving license and those less than 14 years will have to pay fine worth Rs 5,000 and for over-speeding, the fine will be Rs 2,000.

The fine for giving wrong information in the driving license has been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied if three commuters are found on a two-wheeler, it said.

If one is found obstructing the passage of a fire brigade or ambulance, they will be fined Rs 10,000 and for parking in no-parking areas, the fine will be Rs 1,500 while Rs 1 lakh will be levied against a violator for selling a vehicle using fake documents.

After the implementation of the notification on Thursday, the orders have been implemented in the state, transport officials said.

Tags:
Uttar Pradeshtraffic violationUttar Pradesh Traffic
Next
Story

Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
  • 16,95,988Confirmed
  • 36,511Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M31S

Sushant's Ex manager Disha Salian's Mother Exclusive interview on Zee News