Uttar Pradesh: Minor Harassed, Stripped Naked, Urinated On In Birthday Party; Dies By Suicide

Uttar Pradesh: A minor boy reportedly died by suicide after being harassed at a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh, Basti. According to the reports by ANI, The victim's family alleges that the boy was subjected to horrific abuse, including being stripped naked, beaten, and urinated upon.

Family Alleges Police Inaction:

The family further claims that their attempts to file a police complaint about the incident were met with indifference. According to the reports, the police refused to register their complaint, after which the boy was harassed again.

Responding to the allegations, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the suicide. He told ANI, "A boy died by suicide, and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections...The reason is suspected to be mutual differences."

Horrific Account of Abuse:

The victim's uncle provided a harrowing account of the alleged abuse. He stated that the boy was invited to a birthday party in the village, where he was subjected to a brutal assault. "He was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on," the uncle said. He further said, "Despite our efforts, the authorities did not register our complaint for three days. They harassed him again, which led to his suicide."

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

With Inputs From ANI