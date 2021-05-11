हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP panchayat polls 2021

Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021: Counting of votes for 187 posts in 43 districts today

The voting was held on Sunday after polling was cancelled following the death of the candidates between April 10 and 24. 

Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021: Counting of votes for 187 posts in 43 districts today
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The counting of votes for 187 posts across 43 districts for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021 will begin today (May 11, 2021) at 8 AM. The voting was held on Sunday after polling was cancelled following the death of the candidates between April 10 and 24. 

The polling had witnessed over 69.1 voters turn out

Out of 187, the voting was held for 179 posts for village pradhans and 8 for kshetra panchayats.

The districts where polling took place included Kushinagar, Amethi, Etah, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, Bhadohi, Barabanki, Firozabad, Kaushambi, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Auraiyya, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Banda and Unnao.

The election for over 8.69 lakh posts in the three-tier panchayat system, from the village to the district level, is being seen as a curtain-raiser to the 2022 state assembly polls.

The polling had taken place on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP panchayat polls 2021UP Panchayat Election 2021UP Panchayat election
Next
Story

India's COVID-19 figures worrying, says WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Must Watch

PT25M27S

DNA: Villagers of India badly affected by the second wave of COVID infection