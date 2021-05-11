Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021: Counting of votes for 187 posts in 43 districts today

New Delhi: The counting of votes for 187 posts across 43 districts for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021 will begin today (May 11, 2021) at 8 AM. The voting was held on Sunday after polling was cancelled following the death of the candidates between April 10 and 24.

The polling had witnessed over 69.1 voters turn out.

Out of 187, the voting was held for 179 posts for village pradhans and 8 for kshetra panchayats.

The districts where polling took place included Kushinagar, Amethi, Etah, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, Bhadohi, Barabanki, Firozabad, Kaushambi, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bahraich, Auraiyya, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Banda and Unnao.

The election for over 8.69 lakh posts in the three-tier panchayat system, from the village to the district level, is being seen as a curtain-raiser to the 2022 state assembly polls.

The polling had taken place on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29.



