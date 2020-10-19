Uttar Pradesh to reopen Madarsas from today, check all details here

Lucknow: Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from today after remaining shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of schools and Madarsa with 50 per cent capacity.

The Madarsa will strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and students will have to maintain a distance of six feet to ensure social distancing. The Madarsa will also ensure regular sanitization and conduct thermal screening. Wearing masks is also mandatory for students.

Madarsa will only conduct classes for students studying in Secondary, Senior Secondary, Kamil and Fazil. Classes will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will have classes for secondary and Fazil students and the second shift will have classes for Senior Secondary and Kamil students.

Also Read: Unlock 5: Schools to reopen in Uttar Pradesh and these two states from today; check guidelines

To attend Madarsa classes students will have to get written permission from their parents.

Live TV

Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh will also reopen partially from today only for students of class 9 to 12. 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. However, no student would be forced to come to school.