हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
madarsa

Uttar Pradesh to reopen Madarsas from today, check all details here

Madarsa will only conduct classes for students studying in Secondary, Senior Secondary, Kamil and Fazil with 50 per cent capacity.

Uttar Pradesh to reopen Madarsas from today, check all details here

Lucknow: Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from today after remaining shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of schools and Madarsa with 50 per cent capacity. 

The Madarsa will strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and students will have to maintain a distance of six feet to ensure social distancing. The Madarsa will also ensure regular sanitization and conduct thermal screening. Wearing masks is also mandatory for students.

Madarsa will only conduct classes for students studying in Secondary, Senior Secondary, Kamil and Fazil. Classes will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will have classes for secondary and Fazil students and the second shift will have classes for Senior Secondary and Kamil students.

Also Read: Unlock 5: Schools to reopen in Uttar Pradesh and these two states from today; check guidelines

To attend Madarsa classes students will have to get written permission from their parents. 

Live TV

Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh will also reopen partially from today only for students of class 9 to 12. 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. However, no student would be forced to come to school. 

Tags:
madarsaUttar PradeshMadarsa reopenUnlock 5
Next
Story

Telangana to witness more rain after days of downpour; lakes continue to overflow
  • 74,94,551Confirmed
  • 1,14,031Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,97,45,033Confirmed
  • 11,10,843Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Zee Top 10: Top 10 news stories of the day