हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly election 2022

Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: BJP manifesto likely to be released by Jan 25; big announcements for women, youth expected

The party is preparing its manifesto keeping all the sections of people in mind with the inclusion of subjects like women, youth, farmers, employment, agriculture and tourism.

Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: BJP manifesto likely to be released by Jan 25; big announcements for women, youth expected
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its election manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls by January 25.

According to party sources, the public opinion that came from 70 assembly constituencies from the ballot boxes is yet to be analysed. After one or two meetings it will be finalized.

This time the party has also sent a ballot box in every assembly constituency to take public opinion in the manifesto, through which public opinion is being taken for the manifesto. In the next few days, all these will also be compiled by the party and handed over to the manifesto committee. After which the final form of the manifesto can get shape in the next few meetings.

The sources said that in the election manifesto, the party can make a special announcement for women and youth. The BJP is preparing on a large scale for the assembly elections.

The party is preparing its manifesto keeping all the sections of people in mind with the inclusion of subjects like women, youth, farmers, employment, agriculture and tourism.

The manifesto is being prepared on the theme of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas".

It is believed that the party can announce its manifesto for its elections by January 25, in which women and youth will be especially in focus. So far, about four meetings of the manifesto have been held.

Party sources are saying that most of the work of the manifesto which was presented in the last assembly elections has been done. Now, the party is preparing this manifesto keeping in the current circumstances. So that by choosing the right issues, they can win the election.

In the last assembly election, BJP secured the win on 57 seats out of 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand.

The party`s effort is to break the traditional track of Uttarakhand and to form the government once again and for this purpose BJP is working on its manifesto.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022uttarakhand election 2022
Next
Story

Extreme weather events claimed 1,750 lives in India in 2021, Maharashtra worst-hit; check state-wise list

Must Watch

PT5M50S

DNA: Cause of CDS's Helicopter Crash Was 'Bad Weather Not Conspiracy'