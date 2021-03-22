हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat says 'US ruled India for 200 years', gets heavily trolled

File photo

New Delhi: In another blunder within a fortnight after assuming office, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the "United States ruled India for 200 years".

It was the third comment in a week for which Rawat has been trolled.

Earlier, Rawat was trolled for his comment on ripped jeans and equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram.

"Who knows what would have happened to India had anyone else been the Prime Minister instead of Narendra Modi during this time. We would have been in a bad state. But the Prime Minister has gave us relief," Rawat said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said: "As compared to other countries, India is managing Covid 19 crisis better. America, who ruled us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling during pandemic. Over 3,75 lakh people died in USA. In Italy, having best health facility in world, lost over 50 lakh people lives and heading for another lock down."

Rawat further stated that Prime Minister Modi worked to save us and people also followed his (Modi) instructions of wearing masks, sanitising, washing hands and following social distancing.

"Just another BJP leader reminding us about the value of quality education," Congress party office tweeted.

Tags:
CM Tirath Singh RawatUttharakhandBJPsocial media trolling
