TRAFFIC CHALLAN

Vehicle Of Person Who Fails To Pay Challan Within 90 Days Will Be Detained: Gurugram Police

Gurugram cops said that vehicle of a person who fails to pay a fine within 90 days of being issued a challan in Gurugram will be detained.

|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 06:55 AM IST|Source: PTI
Vehicle Of Person Who Fails To Pay Challan Within 90 Days Will Be Detained: Gurugram Police (Representative image)

Gurugram: The vehicle of a person who fails to pay a fine within 90 days of being issued a challan in Gurugram will be detained, according to an order issued by the traffic police on Thursday. 

In a meeting with traffic police officials, DCP Traffic Virender Vij said that all officials will inform people in their respective jurisdictions that any driver who has been challaned for disobeying traffic rules is required to pay the fine within 90 days. 

"During re-checking of vehicles, if the challan payment is found outstanding after 90 days, the vehicle can be detained under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The last date for payment of all past outstanding challans has been set as 10.02.2025. Therefore, people are advised to clear their outstanding challans before 10.02.2025," said DCP Vij.

