Video: UP Woman destroying 'DIYAS', damaging shops goes viral- WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A woman doctor has been booked for allegedly attacking a roadside shop selling earthen lamps, and ruining all the items at the store in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Monday, said the police. The video of the woman destroying the stall during Diwali went viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was not happy with the stalls being set up in front of her house and had warned the shopkeepers to remove the stalls. When the shopkeepers did not remove the stalls she allegedly poured water on the diyas and later broke the stalls.

It is against #Hinduism religion to break the shop of our poor Hindu in this way. #Lucknow #Rishi Sunak

गोवर्धन पूजा pic.twitter.com/a4REezYWHg — Kavita Keshri (@KavitaKeshrii) October 25, 2022

Soon after hitting the internet, the video went viral and caused public outrage on social media platforms. People have lambasted the woman for her high-handedness. Later, the shopkeepers lodged a written complaint against the woman, following which a non-cognisable offence (NCO) was registered against her.

According to reports a senior official said that the stall was not erected in the doctor’s residence but opposite to it. Every year, few stalls are set up during this time, the cop further added. The police said that they are investigating the incident, while the doctor has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).