Vijay Diwas 2022: Nation celebrates India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 Bangladesh liberation war

Army veterans, people, armed forces, politicians, and the government pay tribute to express gratitude for these warriors' sacrifices.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The nation is commemorating India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War today
  • The 13-day conflict between India and Pakistan ended on December 16, 1971
  • Martyrs who gave their lives to defend their country are remembered

Vijay Diwas 2022: The nation is commemorating India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War today by observing Vijay Diwas. On this day, military heroes' sacrifices are commemorated, and extravagant tributes are paid to them. After their defeat, Pakistani forces led by General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered unconditionally to coalition forces led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora in Dhaka on December 16, 1971. Bangladesh gained independence when the conflict ended. The 1971 war altered relations between the United States and the South Asian countries of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas commemorates the Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistani troops in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Martyrs who gave their lives to defend their country are remembered. The 13-day conflict between India and Pakistan ended on December 16, 1971. As a result, a new country, Bangladesh, was formed. The day is also known as Bijoy Dibos, or Victory Day, in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “On the eve of Vijay Diwas, attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valor of our Armed Forces that led to the win in the 1971 war,” in a recent tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Army Chief General Manoj Pande attended the At Home reception at Army House on the eve of Vijay Diwas.

Army veterans, people, armed forces, politicians, and the government pay tribute to express gratitude for these warriors' sacrifices. The Pakistani Army surrendered on December 16, 1971, bringing the 13-day conflict to an end. Vijay Diwas also celebrates the freedom of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

