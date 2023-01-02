Want to pursue higher education in Australia? Key information for aspiring students

By Ravneet Pawha

New Delhi: As of July 2022, 96,000 Indian students were pursuing their higher studies in Australia, making it the second-largest foreign student group after China. This figure indicates how popular Australia is among Indian students when it comes to getting foreign education. Australia nurtures a highly efficacious education system with a relevant curriculum and provides all possible support to students from other countries. This is the reason why it has been the most-loved destination for Indian students wishing to earn a foreign degree.

The two nations have inked Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to strengthen their relationships. Some of its provisions make student movement easier and promote research, encouraging more Indian students to choose Australia as their next educational destination. This will increase the number of Indian students in Australia. However, students sometimes find themselves in an indecisive situation while choosing their subject. A good understanding of career prospects is necessary to make a good decision.

Promising academic areas

Australia offers courses for students interested in a variety of fields, including business, science, engineering, and architecture. Engineering programs like mechanical engineering have a lot of potential in Australia for academically-inclined students. The country is committed to increasing domestic manufacturing and production to lessen its reliance on imports. Australia has an abundance of natural resources, and as time goes on, it will make significant advancements in the manufacturing sector, generating a huge number of jobs for people. Additionally, as Australia intends to expand its technology and cyber security industries, courses like Information Technology are becoming more popular by the day.

The importance of mental health and associated courses is rising daily as a result of the growing health consciousness. Soon, classes on mental health and well-being would be well-attended. A wonderful alternative is nursing due to the aging population of Australia. A lot of health professionals will be needed to care for this demographic. This also raises the issue of the effectiveness of social work education. Social work may become a desirable degree for students soon.

Australian trade programs are also liked by students. For instance, carpentry is one of those popular courses. With the growth in building and construction, professional carpenters will continue to be in demand in Australia. The carpentry course leads to a builder's license there, offering multiple benefits. Also, a popular field of study for overseas students is the automobile, which offers a thriving technical career. The jobs in this sector generally demand that students complete a job-ready program where they can apply their abilities and skills.

Career prospects

Australia offers employment opportunities in different sectors with the best salary packages in the world. In this nation, there is a high rate of employment. All of the aforementioned courses have employers in both the public and commercial sectors, and many of them are even willing to sponsor the ideal candidate with a lock-in period of commitment. Overall, there is a strong need for these workers in Australia.

Additionally, Australian degrees are globally recognized ones. Institutions in Australia are known for embracing new technology more quickly and effectively than universities in other nations. The infrastructure and the facilities associated with education are of the highest quality. Due to this, among the top 100 universities in the world are more than 14 Australian institutions. This widespread acceptance of Australian degrees across the world opens numerous doors for degree holders. Numerous job offers are made to students, who select the best one based on their goals and desires. The career prospect is bright with an Australian degree.

(Disclaimer: Ravneet Pawha is Vice-President (Global Alliances) & CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)