WATCH: After BJP's four big wins, PM enters Lok Sabha amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'

New Delhi: Days after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) big wins in four states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 14, 2022) entered the Lok Sabha amid chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

The BJP MPs continued chanting till the Prime Minister took his seat.

This comes following the party's victories in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the second part of the Parliament's Budget session has started and the Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including inflation and rising unemployment. The opposition is also prepared to raise issues of the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine and a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident funds.

As the Covid-19 situation has improved in the recent weeks, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are having simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11.

It is notable that the first part of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

Sitharaman had then presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties during the Budget session.

"We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting.

He stated that the issues to be raised during the second part of the Parliament's Budget session include the evacuation and safety of the Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters and MSP for farmers as promised by the government.

