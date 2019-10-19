Watch: Chandigarh cop gives new twist to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra' to spread traffic awareness

New Delhi: A traffic cop in Chandigarh is spreading awareness about traffic rules in the city by songs, with his own mix.

ASI Bhupinder Singh is ruling social media for some quite sometime now for his unique style of making people aware about traffic rules. He has recreated Daler Mehendi's popular chartbuster 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra' and the song goes as 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra Niyamo Ko Follow Karo O Yaara...'

His video is going massively viral and being liked by netizens in large numbers. The song has been recreated to primarily to aware people about how to park their vehicles. Through the song, Singh also spreads awareness about the new Motor Vehicle Act and if people don't follow them, they will have to pay hefty fine.

Watch the video here:

Daler Mehndi himself tweeted the video of Singh and said, "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi Celebration Means Daler Mehndi Thank you for your love and Support."

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

In the past too, Singh has used songs as a medium to obey traffic rules.

