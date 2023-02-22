Watch: Fire Engulfs Small Businesses in Mumbai's Dharavi Area, No Casualties
This is the second fire that was reported from the Dharavi garment units in the past three weeks.
- A major fire broke out in areas of Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday
- The blaze was reported around 4.15 a.m.
- Around 25 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to fight the blaze
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in several small business establishments in Kamala Nagar and Shahu Nagar areas of Dharavi, early on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said. The blaze was reported around 4.15 a.m. and quickly engulfed three buildings and some hutments in the area having a garment factory, a bakery, godowns, and other businesses.
The conflagration was confined to electrical wiring, installation, cloth, papers, and sewing machines, stored there, said the BMC.
#Fire breaks out in the slums of #dharavi in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wUENonUxDq— Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) February 22, 2023
Around 25 fire tenders and ambulances rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control after more than four hours, and there are no casualties in the incident.
#MumbaiFire
Fire at Dharavi, Kamla Nagar, Shahu Nagar, extinguished by Mumbai Fire Brigade.pic.twitter.com/MPSHMrfSKF https://t.co/O46ZCuBd3W — Matters (@mumbaimatterz) February 22, 2023
This is the second fire that was reported from the Dharavi garment units in the past three weeks. On February 1, a 62-year-old woman was killed in a similar blaze that spread through the small cloth units operating there.
