WATCH: How NDRF, SDRF Teams Rescue 1.5-Year-Old Child Who Fell Into Borewell In Karnataka

NEW DELHI: A gripping video has surfaced, offering a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the tense rescue operation unfolding in Lachyana village in Karnataka. Capturing the heart-pounding scenes of frantic digging and palpable anticipation, the footage showcases the herculean efforts of emergency responders as they strive to reach 1.5-year-old Satvik Satish Mujagond, trapped in a borewell shaft.

In a heart-stopping rescue operation, which lasted for nearly 20 hours, emergency responders successfully retrieved the toddler who had fallen into an open borewell. The child, identified as Satvik Satish Mujagond, was finally brought to safety on Thursday afternoon, much to the relief and jubilation of onlookers. The harrowing incident unfolded when young Satvik ventured out to play near his residence, only to tumble headlong into the borewell shaft. His cries for help pierced the air, alerting those nearby who promptly raised the alarm, summoning rescue teams to the scene.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 1.5-year-old child was recused alive after he fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village of Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district; visuals of the rescue carried out by NDRF and SDRF teams.



(Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/MtVRNPUz1u April 4, 2024

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately swung into action, launching a meticulous operation to extricate the trapped toddler. Amidst the tense atmosphere, the sound of Satvik's cries served as a constant reminder of the urgency of the situation, spurring the rescuers on in their efforts.

Utilizing specialized equipment and expertise, the teams painstakingly manoeuvred to locate the child, who was lodged approximately 16 feet below ground level. Despite the challenges posed by the cramped confines of the borewell, rescuers managed to establish communication with Satvik and provide him with vital oxygen through a pipeline.

A race against time ensued as rescuers tirelessly dug through the earth, inching closer to their young charge with each passing hour. Their determination never wavered, even as the hours stretched on, and obstacles presented themselves in the form of rocks obstructing the path to the trapped child.

Finally, after an arduous 18-hour ordeal, the efforts of the rescue teams bore fruit as they successfully reached Satvik's position. However, their task was far from over, as the child remained trapped between stubborn rocks, necessitating a further two hours of painstaking excavation before he could be freed.

As Satvik was gently lifted from the depths of the borewell, cheers erupted from the gathered crowd, echoing the collective relief felt at his miraculous rescue. Rushed to an awaiting ambulance, the toddler was swiftly transported to receive medical attention, marking the end of a gruelling ordeal and the beginning of his road to recovery.