Advertisement
NewsIndia
BOREWELL

WATCH: How NDRF, SDRF Teams Rescue 1.5-Year-Old Child Who Fell Into Borewell In Karnataka

A gripping video, capturing the rescue operation and the sight of frantic digging and tense anticipation, has emerged which shows responders working feverishly to reach Satvik's location

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: How NDRF, SDRF Teams Rescue 1.5-Year-Old Child Who Fell Into Borewell In Karnataka

NEW DELHI: A gripping video has surfaced, offering a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the tense rescue operation unfolding in Lachyana village in Karnataka. Capturing the heart-pounding scenes of frantic digging and palpable anticipation, the footage showcases the herculean efforts of emergency responders as they strive to reach 1.5-year-old Satvik Satish Mujagond, trapped in a borewell shaft.

In a heart-stopping rescue operation, which lasted for nearly 20 hours, emergency responders successfully retrieved the toddler who had fallen into an open borewell. The child, identified as Satvik Satish Mujagond, was finally brought to safety on Thursday afternoon, much to the relief and jubilation of onlookers. The harrowing incident unfolded when young Satvik ventured out to play near his residence, only to tumble headlong into the borewell shaft. His cries for help pierced the air, alerting those nearby who promptly raised the alarm, summoning rescue teams to the scene.

 

 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately swung into action, launching a meticulous operation to extricate the trapped toddler. Amidst the tense atmosphere, the sound of Satvik's cries served as a constant reminder of the urgency of the situation, spurring the rescuers on in their efforts.

Utilizing specialized equipment and expertise, the teams painstakingly manoeuvred to locate the child, who was lodged approximately 16 feet below ground level. Despite the challenges posed by the cramped confines of the borewell, rescuers managed to establish communication with Satvik and provide him with vital oxygen through a pipeline.

A race against time ensued as rescuers tirelessly dug through the earth, inching closer to their young charge with each passing hour. Their determination never wavered, even as the hours stretched on, and obstacles presented themselves in the form of rocks obstructing the path to the trapped child.

Finally, after an arduous 18-hour ordeal, the efforts of the rescue teams bore fruit as they successfully reached Satvik's position. However, their task was far from over, as the child remained trapped between stubborn rocks, necessitating a further two hours of painstaking excavation before he could be freed.

As Satvik was gently lifted from the depths of the borewell, cheers erupted from the gathered crowd, echoing the collective relief felt at his miraculous rescue. Rushed to an awaiting ambulance, the toddler was swiftly transported to receive medical attention, marking the end of a gruelling ordeal and the beginning of his road to recovery.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor