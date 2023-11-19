trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689923
WATCH: IAF Surya Kiran Team's Air Show Wows Crowd Ahead Of World Cup Final

The team members of Surya Kiran exhibited dazzling displays, soaring through various formations that captivated the audience eagerly anticipating the aerial performance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AHMEDABAD: Today, prior to the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran acrobatic team showcased an exhilarating air show. Their airborne acrobatics amazed the spectators, following a rehearsal conducted by the Surya Kiran team on Friday.

India effortlessly sailed through the group stage, securing the top spot with 18 points by triumphing in all their matches. Despite some nerve-wracking moments during the semi-final clash against New Zealand, where India's batters amassed a substantial total, Mohammed Shami's timely strikes eased the tension. The match, held in Mumbai, concluded with India clinching a 70-run victory.

In the alternate semi-final, Australia also emerged victorious, overcoming South Africa by three wickets in the match held in Kolkata.

Should India claim the title, it would mark the second occasion they have triumphed on home turf.

