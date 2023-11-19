AHMEDABAD: Today, prior to the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran acrobatic team showcased an exhilarating air show. Their airborne acrobatics amazed the spectators, following a rehearsal conducted by the Surya Kiran team on Friday.

IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team takes part in the air show and shows their exceptional flying skills over the Narendra Modi Stadium. #IndVsAus #CWC23Final #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/wYtdeYfvvy — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 19, 2023

The team members of Surya Kiran exhibited dazzling displays, soaring through various formations that captivated the audience eagerly anticipating the aerial performance.

#WATCH | Air show underway by IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team over the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad#ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/50PnUmUuRV — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

India effortlessly sailed through the group stage, securing the top spot with 18 points by triumphing in all their matches. Despite some nerve-wracking moments during the semi-final clash against New Zealand, where India's batters amassed a substantial total, Mohammed Shami's timely strikes eased the tension. The match, held in Mumbai, concluded with India clinching a 70-run victory.

In the alternate semi-final, Australia also emerged victorious, overcoming South Africa by three wickets in the match held in Kolkata.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force conducts rehearsal at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2023 World Cup Final, which will take place tomorrow, November 19.#ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CWqIWQBC0b — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

Should India claim the title, it would mark the second occasion they have triumphed on home turf.