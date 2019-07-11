Watch: In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi says work of Opposition is fun and easy

Amethi had been a family bastion for the Gandhi family till Rahul Gandhi surrendered to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha election 2019. On Wednesday, during his first visit here since the humiliating defeat, the Congress leader told party workers that the work of the Opposition is easy and fun.

Rahul has been massively slammed and questioned for his defeat in Amethi as well as Congress' performance in the recent election. While he has resigned from the post of Congress chief, the Congress Working Committee is yet to accept it. And amid big questions on the party's leadership, Rahul visited Amethi on Wednesday and met party workers here. "Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister and Member of Parliament is from BJP. We have to do the work of Opposition now. It is really fun, it is easy," he said.

Congress has been in the Opposition since the United Progressive Alliance was defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and the role has been anything but fun and easy for the party. Electoral losses have made critics point out an existential crisis that Congress currently faces - both at the Centre and in most states. Uttar Pradesh, in particular, has not seen a Congress CM in the past several decades even if Amethi usually sided with the Gandhis. Now, even this stronghold has been given up. For Rahul, it is all the more reason to reach out to people here. "We have to speak about issues which are related to the people. There is no shortage of issues. But Congress workers have to connect with the people of Amethi," he said.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Amethi: Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister & Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). We have to do the work of opposition now, it is the most enjoyable, it is easy. (10.7.19) pic.twitter.com/Gg6zFQr4hE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2019

The charge that Congress and Rahul had abandoned the people of Amethi was a major war cry of Irani during campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. With Rahul now urging party workers to reach out to the very same people may be indicative of the fact that Irani's accusation was not unfounded.