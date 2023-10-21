Taking a major step towards a human-space mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to carry out the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission at 8 am today at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. In a Twitter post, ISRO said, "The test is scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 0800 Hrs. IST from the First launchpad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It will be a short-duration mission and the visibility from the Launch View Gallery (LVG) will be limited."

Mission Gaganyaan:

TV-D1 Test Flight



Mission Definition

Defining the mission, ISRO said, "In-flight Abort Demonstration of Crew Escape System (CES) at Mach number 1.2 with the newly developed Test Vehicle followed by Crew Module separation & safe recovery."

Mission Objective

Defining the mission object, ISRO said that three key things will be achieved with this test. The objectives are - Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub-systems, Flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems and Crew Module characteristics & deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude & recovery.

Abort Scenario Testing

The test flight is designed to replicate an abort scenario that occurs during the ascent phase. At an altitude of approximately 17 kilometres, the crew escape systems, including crude modules, will be detached from the test vehicle. Following this, the autonomous abort sequence will initiate, starting with the separation of the crew escape systems and the deployment of a series of parachutes. Ultimately, the crew module will touch down safely in the sea, approximately 10 kilometres off the coast of Sriharikota.

Gaganyaan Abort Mission Live Streaming Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of India's Gaganyaan mission and to outline the future of India's space exploration programs, the PMO said. It was noted that around 20 major tests, including 3 uncrewed missions of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) are planned. The first demonstration flight of the Crew Escape System Test Vehicle is scheduled today. The prime minister's review meeting evaluated the mission's readiness, affirming its launch in 2025.

The Gaganyaan mission comes after ISRO's back-to-back success of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 sun mission.