MADHYA PRADESH

Watch: Madya Pradesh Farmer's Unique Way Of Protest Against Land Mafia

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, a distressed farmer protested inside the Collectorate against land mafia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The surprising incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur where an old man in a rugged and worn-out dhoti, rolled on the floor of the Collectorate office with folded hands. In the viral video, the old man was seen saying, "What should we do now?" to officers of the collectorate office and visitors looking on.

The farmer identified as Shankarlal, claimed that despite lodging complaints, no action had been taken, leading him to roll on the floors of the collectorate to attract attention.  

The video was filmed inside the Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur  Collectorate office dispites a distraught farmer pleading against the unlawful takeover of his land by a local mafia.

 

 

Shankarlal said that he is troubled by the land mafia, the Tehsildar makes a mistake, and the farmer suffers. "They make the mistake, and I suffer the consequences. I am unhappy with the government and the administration," the farmer said, NDTV reported. 

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Dilip Yadav informed that all the cases that come in the public hearing are resolved immediately. 

