New Delhi: The surprising incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur where an old man in a rugged and worn-out dhoti, rolled on the floor of the Collectorate office with folded hands. In the viral video, the old man was seen saying, "What should we do now?" to officers of the collectorate office and visitors looking on.

The farmer identified as Shankarlal, claimed that despite lodging complaints, no action had been taken, leading him to roll on the floors of the collectorate to attract attention.

The video was filmed inside the Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Collectorate office dispites a distraught farmer pleading against the unlawful takeover of his land by a local mafia.

An elderly farmer from MP's Mandsaur says that his complaint is not being heard anywhere. He alleges that some people have usurped his land through fake documents... He returned disappointed from the Collector's office... pic.twitter.com/mMiJ9bm75z July 17, 2024

Shankarlal said that he is troubled by the land mafia, the Tehsildar makes a mistake, and the farmer suffers. "They make the mistake, and I suffer the consequences. I am unhappy with the government and the administration," the farmer said, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Dilip Yadav informed that all the cases that come in the public hearing are resolved immediately.