Watch: Man Brutally Beaten To Death In Front Of Family In Mumbai

A 27-year-old man named Akash Maine was beaten to death by a group of men in a road rage incident in Mumbai's Malad area. He was with his parents when the attack occurred after a dispute over overtaking on Saturday, October 12.

The victim was reportedly out buying a new car on Dussehra when an auto-rickshaw overtook his vehicle near the Malad railway station. This led to a heated argument with the auto driver. Later, the situation went under control and the driver and his associates attacked Akash which resulted in death.

The video went viral on social media, capturing the moment Akash was attacked while his mother tried to protect him. In the video, she is seen lying on top of him, attempting to shield him from the attackers, as his father begs them to stop.

According to India Today reports, police have filed a murder case against the auto-rickshaw driver and three others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).