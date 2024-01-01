trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704993
WATCH: Masood Azhar Dead? Twitter Flooded With Blast Video; Netizens React

Masood Azhar has been key conspirator behind numerous terror attacks in India including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2005 Ram Janambhoomi temple attack in Ayodhya and the Pulwama attack on men of Indian armed forces in February 2019. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are abuzz with claims that India's most wanted terrorist Masood Azhar has been killed in a blast carried out by unknown men in Pakistan. The social media sites are flooded with videos and photos with netizens reacting hilariously to the development.

"BIG BREAKING NEWS - As per unconfirmed reports, a Most wanted terrorist, Kandhar hijacker Masood Azhar, has been killed in a bomb explosion by Unknown Men at 5 am," said a user.

"After Dawood Ibrahim, now unknown assailants have sent India's most wanted Terror!st and Kandahar hijacker Masood Azar to 72 hoor by blasting a bomb at 5 in the morning on this New Year. Thank you “ Unknown men” for the New Year gift," said another user.

Earlier in November 2023, Azhar's right hand Maulana Rahimullah Tariq was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan. Several wanted terrorists have been eliminated recently in Pakistan by unknown men. While Pakistan has failed to nab any culprits so far, it believes that Indian spy agency RAW is behind the killings.

