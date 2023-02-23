topStoriesenglish2576309
Watch: Pawan Khera Deplaned At Delhi Airport, Congress Leaders Protest Against 'Dictatorship'

Congress leaders staged protests at the airport after Pawan Khera was reportedly deplaned from his flight to Raipur.

  • Congress leader Pawan Khera was allegedly deplaned from a flight to Raipur from Delhi
  • Several party leaders got off the plane to protest after Khera was not allowed to fly
  • Congress leaders shared visuals from the spot on social media

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

Also Read: Pawan Khera Booked For ‘Insulting’ PM Narendra Modi, FIR Filed Against Congress Leader in UP

"What sort of high-handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

