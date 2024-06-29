New Delhi: Three people were killed and one injured after an explosion that occurred at a firecracker factory on Saturday near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The injured were being treated at the government hospital, officials said.

"Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The injured is being treated at the government hospital," Virudhunagar District Collector said, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three people killed, one injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The injured is being treated at the government hospital: Virudhunagar District Collector pic.twitter.com/N3HCvAEIlZ June 29, 2024

In the last months, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. But no casualties had been reported in the fire incident.

Fire tenders quickly reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and extinguished the fire.