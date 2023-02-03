WATCH: Who is Pushing the Caste System? Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP, RSS for Defaming Hindu Religion

Patna: Amid an ongoing row over the epic poem Ramcharitmanas, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has attacked the BJP and its parent organisation RSS for discrimination on the basis of caste and defaming the Hindu religion. The RJD leader reminding people about the evils of the caste system said, “The Hindu religion will move ahead only when people of all castes and creeds get their proportionate share.”

Tejashwi made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Patna Gyan Bhawan on the birth anniversary of the Late Jagdev Prasad on Wednesday. During his speech, he alleged that the BJP and the RSS were "putting dog collars on the necks of some people and are asking them to indulge in hooliganism".

"We are strong believers in Lord Rama. Those who are imparting knowledge on Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and the Hindu religion, I want to tell them that the religion is not the copyright of some people. We do not need certificates from them," he said.

"BJP, after coming into power in the country, is choking the neck of democracy. BJP and RSS have defamed the Hindu religion more than any other party. They have put dog collars on the neck of some people who are involved in hooliganism. They are creating differences in society and forcing them to fight against each other. They are asking our children to study Hindi and Sanskrit which is good but their children are studying in convent schools," Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader also shared a video of his speech on his Twitter handle.

हिंदू धर्म में एक वर्ण अपने को श्रेष्ठ और दूसरे को निम्न समझता है तो यह मूर्खता से परिपूर्ण संविधान विरोधी सोच है।ऐसी सोच देश,मानवता,सौहार्द,प्रेम और इंसानियत के विरुद्ध है।



सभी को समानुपातिक हिस्सेदारी मिलेगी तभी देश व धर्म आगे बढ़ेगा अन्यथा सामाजिक आर्थिक विषमता व्याप्त रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/gK7BCjtlEq — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 3, 2023

However, hitting back at Tejashwi Yadav, the disgruntled JDU national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha that Lalu Prasad`s family is the biggest exploiter of Extremely Backward Class (EBC) people of the state for the last 33 years.

"RJD has celebrated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Jagdev Babu and shouted for a 90:10 ratio with 90 percent belonging to EBC and OBC. I want to ask them how many people from the EBC were promoted by Lalu`s family in the last 33 years. Jagdev Babu dreamed that the EBC people would share power in the government. The Lalu family stayed in power for 15 years and is now sharing power in Bihar," Kushwaha said during the birth anniversary celebrations organized by a non-political organization Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad in Patna on Thursday.

"I am in pain as my party went with the RJD. I struggled against this party and its leaders my entire life. The birth of my party happened against this system. Now, the leaders of my party have become dependent on them. Naturally, those leaders who gave strength to Nitish Kumar, are worried about it," Kushwaha said.

It may be recalled that the state’s education minister Chandrashekhar Yadav had recently sparked a controversy by saying that the Ramcharitmanas and two more books, Manu Smriti and a bunch of thoughts spread hatred in the society. This has led to huge controversy nationwide and even the RJD partner JD(U) has criticized it.