We are at our lowest in last 72 years: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Amid the recent feud between the Congress leaders over the defeat in the Bihar assembly elections and several bypolls, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday (November 22, 2020) said that the national party is at its lowest in the last 72 years.

"Congress is on its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during the last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result," Azad told ANI news agency.

He added, "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and by-polls results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our people have lost the connection on the ground. One should be in love with their party."

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that the polls are not fought by 5-star culture.

"The problem with leaders today is if they get a party ticket, they first book a 5-star hotel. They won't go if there's a rough road. Till the time 5-star culture is given up, one can't win elections," said Azad.

"There is no rebellion in Congres party, we are looking for reform. Rebellion means replacing someone. There is no other candidate for the post of party president. This is not a rebellion. This is for reforms. We are the ones who believe in directing what is necessary for the betterment of the party," he told ANI.

He said that there is a need to revitalize and for that, the party needs to think of a new formula and has to change the system.

The Congress veteran also opined that the office bearers should understand their responsibility and said, "Till the time, office bearers are appointed, they won't go. But if all office bearers are elected, then they will understand their responsibility. Right now, anyone gets any post in the party."

He stated that he's giving a clean chit to 'Gandhis' due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as they can't do much right now.

"There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," expressed Azad.

Earlier on November 16, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had slammed Kapil Sibal and said that his comments criticising Congress' leadership after the poll defeat has 'hurt the sentiments' of party workers across the country.

The Congress leader said in a series of tweets, "There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mentioned (sic) our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country."

"Congress has seen various crises including (in) 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in 1996, but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and a firm belief in party leadership. We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too," added Gehlot.

After the defeat of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, Sibal had said that the party needs to introspect over its performances.

"We are yet to hear from the Congress party their views on our recent performance in Bihar and in the by-elections. Maybe they think all is well and that it should be business as usual," Sibal told The Indian Express.

This is to be noted that Sibal was one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking major changes in the functioning of the party.

