Weather Forecast: Delhi Braces For Rain On Sunday, Monsoon To Drench South India

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 39.4 degrees Celsius, a tick over usual, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature has risen 0.6 degrees Celsius over the season's normal, to 28.6 degrees Celsius, it said. Rain poured down in numerous parts of Delhi on Friday, providing reprieve from the city's extreme heat wave. The national capital received 4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The humidity level ranged between 50% and 62%.

Delhi's Weather Forecast For Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'moderate' category with 190 points at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

Heatwave Alert In Parts Of UP:

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts south-west and west Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also received relief from the scorching heat.

Monsoon Alert:

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Bihar and some more parts of east Uttar Pradesh during the next 72 hours," it said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days. The IMD has predicted that the monsoon will reach Delhi by June 30.