Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Five Districts In Tamil Nadu
The weather department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 18, 20, and 21.
Trending Photos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu, anticipating heavy showers in the coming days. The districts on alert include Poonamallee, Sholinganallur, Thiruporur, Vandalur, and Tambaram. The IMD's ‘nowcast rain alert’ predicts significant rainfall over the next two to three days.
— Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) October 18, 2024
Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal
The weather department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 18, 20, and 21. The IMD also extended its warnings to parts of south interior Karnataka, which is expected to experience rain until October 22. Kerala and Mahe could also see precipitation on October 22 and 23.
Orange Alert for Chennai
An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, signalling the likelihood of severe weather. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the city will experience a partly cloudy sky, with moderate rain or thunderstorms anticipated throughout the day.
Temperature and Weather Conditions
Chennai's temperatures are expected to range from a high of 34 degrees Celsius to a low of 24 degrees Celsius. The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions in light of the heavy rainfall forecast.
Precautionary Measures for Residents
Authorities have advised the public to stay alert and prepare for potential disruptions caused by heavy rain. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates as conditions evolve.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv