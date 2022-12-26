Weather Report: Cold wave batters Delhi, North India as temperature dips to 4 degrees, check IMD alert for THESE states

New Delhi: The national capital, as well as the majority of locations in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have all reported experiencing severe cold, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. Generally Clear Sky Cold Wave and Dense Fog in the morning as temperature dips to 4 degrees. The temperature in Delhi could drop to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. IMD tweeted, "Severe cold reported at most locations in Punjab while it was a cold day at most locations with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated locations over northwest Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh." On Sunday morning, Delhi's minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius. However, it gradually increased throughout the day to reach a high of 16.2 degrees Celsius. Delhi will still be experiencing a chilly wave on Monday, according to IMD.

The IMD has forecast heavy fog in the capital city and a chilly start to Monday. In the meantime, Punjab has received a five-day fog warning from the IMD. In many areas of Punjab, severe to very dense fog is expected to predominate throughout the next two days. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh will face a cold wave starting on Sunday, while western and eastern Rajasthan may see a severe cold wave for the next few days.

Along with Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura in the early morning hours of December 25; Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the evening and morning hours of December 25–26; and Himachal Pradesh, it also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets, which was also very likely; the intensity of the fog was then predicted to decrease over the following days.

However, dense fog is very possible in isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh and would persist for the following three days. For Dec. 27, dense to very dense fog is very likely in certain pockets over Punjab.