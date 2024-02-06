February's climate typically marked by cold, rain, and fog, has taken an alarming turn with Delhi's minimum temperature reaching around 12 degrees Celsius. This unexpected weather pattern prompts a question: Are we heading towards an early onset of severe heat in March? With global warming and the El Niño effect, there's a looming possibility of record-breaking temperatures, reminiscent of last year when March temperatures soared near 40°C.

Unexpected February Weather

Last year set a precedent with monthly temperature records, leaving people longing for cooler weather until December. The absence of snowfall in mountainous regions left many tourists disappointed. The real chill of winter only began to set in during January's second week. However, the onset of February brought rain across several states, initially indicating a prolonged winter season. Contrary to expectations, temperatures rose following the rainfall.

Delhi's Rising Mercury on February 4

Delhi witnessed light rainfall on Sunday (February 4), coupled with an overcast sky and no sunlight. Despite these conditions, the minimum temperature escalated to 11.9°C, 3 degrees above the average for this time of year. Morning fog was reported in some areas, yet the coldness diminished. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the day's maximum temperature at around 20°C.

The Heat of Global Warming

The IMD had previously forecasted a milder winter for this year. Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD's Director-General, announced in December 2023 a decrease in cold spells. From December to February, most parts of the country are expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures, primarily due to a strengthened El Niño near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

El Niño is not only affecting India but causing global climatic shifts, elevating sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea. This phenomenon contributes to the global temperature rise. At the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai last December, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) presented a report stating 2023 as the hottest year on record, a trend largely attributed to El Niño, which is expected to continue influencing temperatures this year.

Bracing for a Scorching Year Ahead

Prepare for a year of extreme heat, as forthcoming days might witness a sharp increase in temperatures. The United Nations (UN) has recently issued a warning that due to El Niño, temperatures this year could surpass the record-breaking heat experienced in 2023. The UN also appealed for significant reductions in carbon emissions to tackle climate change, noting that global warming is likely to cause unusually high temperatures due to phenomena like El Niño.