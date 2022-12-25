Weather report: Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Christmas

Chennai: Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur dist of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said in the early hours of Sunday.

According to an official statement, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thiruchirappalli, Nilgiris and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1 to 3 hours.

Depression over Southwest BoB lay centered at 2330 hrsIST of 24th Dec about 160 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka). To move across Sri Lanka and reach Comorin Area and neighbourhood by 26th morning pic.twitter.com/Bx8RoF70tn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 24, 2022

The met department also predicted squally weather withthe wind speed reaching 445-55 kmph and gusting to 66 kmph likely to prevail over South West Bay of Bengal and off Tamil Nadu coast. Sea conditions are likely to be very rough, predicted the met department.

