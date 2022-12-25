topStoriesenglish
Weather report: Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on Christmas

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu inculding Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Karaikal area.

Dec 25, 2022

Chennai: Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur dist of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said in the early hours of Sunday.

According to an official statement, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thiruchirappalli, Nilgiris and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1 to 3 hours.

The met department also predicted squally weather withthe wind speed reaching 445-55 kmph and gusting to 66 kmph likely to prevail over South West Bay of Bengal and off Tamil Nadu coast. Sea conditions are likely to be very rough, predicted the met department.

(Further details are awaited.)

