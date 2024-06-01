Weather Today: IMD Predicts Heatwave In Ten States, Heavy Rainfall Likely In Kerala, Northeast

Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, predicted heatwave conditions in ten states on Saturday (June 1). According to IMD, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on June 1.

Yesterday, temperatures soared to extreme levels in various regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. It was scorching hot, with some areas experiencing temperatures between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius, while others saw slightly lower temperatures ranging from 42 to 45 degrees Celsius. These temperatures were significantly higher than usual, by about 3–6 degrees Celsius in many places and even more in isolated areas.

Odisha may face hot and humid weather again on June 3–4; meanwhile, warm nights are expected in Odisha on Saturday, with Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh also likely to have warm nights. Isolated areas in Konkan and Goa can anticipate hot and humid weather from June 1–2. Similar conditions are expected in Telangana and Rayalaseema on June 1.

As per IMD, some regions across Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh can expect light to moderate rain, with a bit of thunder and lightning, and gusty winds (about 30–40 kilometres per hour) over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the weather is looking good for the Southwest Monsoon to spread further into more areas over the next 2–3 days. This includes central and southern parts of the Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep area, Kerala, parts of Karnataka, more parts of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal. The monsoon advancing into these regions signifies that there will likely be an increase in rainfall in those areas over the next few days.