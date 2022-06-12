New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the parts of northwest and central India reeled under heatwave conditions on Saturday (June 11, 2022) though the area of impact reduced slightly. The weather department also predicted that the heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will continue for up to two more days. Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Earlier, On Saturday, a heatwave spell prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. UP’s Banda was the hottest place in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius yesterday. According to data released by IMD, at least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Slight relief from heatwave soon

On the other hand, Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

“Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15,” the IMD official said.

The IMD said moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat from June 16 onwards.

No significant change in maximum temperatures

The weather office said no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely in northwest India during the next four days. Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain "below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

"No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it said.

Southwest monsoon arrives in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, two days later than its usual date of arrival, covering central parts of the state and the Konkan region, IMD informed. Monsoon normally arrives in Konkan by June 9.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well," the official said.

IMD also said that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. "If the conditions remain favourable, the monsoon system will progress further," the official said.

Delhi weather update

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the Met Office said. The minimum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, it said.

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies with thunder, lightning and strong surface winds are expected in Delhi in the next few days but no major respite from the heat is likely till June 15.

Odisha monsoon

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar on Saturday informed that monsoon is likely to hit Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days. “The conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon onset in Odisha in the next 4 to 5 days,” said IMD’s Regional Centre in a tweet.

Rains likely in Bengaluru

The meteorological centre in Bengaluru has predicted rains for the city for the next few days. With partly cloudy skies, the maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 21 degree Celsius.

Heatwave, dust storm likely in parts of Rajasthan

The meteorological department said that the hot weather conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Saturday with Dholpur being recorded as the hottest place in the state at 46 degrees Celsius. The MeT has also predicted rainfall activity in some areas of Kota and Udaipur divisions from Saturday to Monday. The rainfall activity would bring down day temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, the MeT said in its weather forecast.

Heatwave conditions and dust storms are expected at some place in Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts in northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, it said.

(With agency inputs)