Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Lash Karnataka, Kerala; No Heatwave Likely For Next 5 Days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) On Sunday predicted heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Island for next 5 days. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal the island is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 8 to May 13.

Very Heavy Rainfall Over Karnataka, Kerala

According to IMD, Kerala, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka will during the next 5 days while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness the rains on May 7 and 8. Heavy rains will lash isolated places of Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and Sout Interior Karnataka on May 8.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with isolated to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the western Himalayan region id likely during the next two days. "Hailstorms very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 7," stated IMD.

No Heatwave For Next 5 Days

IMD has said that the maximum temperature will increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius over most parts of the country, however, no heatwave conditions are likely in the coming 5 days.