New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 25, 2022) said that the Northwest India, which is again reeling under hot conditions after a brief spell of pre-monsoon showers, is likely to experience an enhanced rainfall from Monday. The weather department informed that similar enhanced rainfall activity is on the cards for Central India as well. IMD in its latest bulletin said that under the influence of lower level easterlies, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning are on the cards over Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh from Sunday till June 29; over Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29.

Met Office further predicted a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during June 27-29; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and 29 and over Himachal Pradesh on the 29th.

“Under the influence of a trough from west Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Gangetic West Bengal in lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha; isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during next five days, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh till June 29; Vidarbha during June 26-29 and over East Madhya Pradesh during June 27-29,” IMD said.

I) Intense spell of rainfall very likely to continue along west coast during next 5 days.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the already heavy rainfall the region is receiving, an intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue along the west coast during next five days.

Delhi weather update

The national capital on Sunday woke up to partly cloudy sky recording a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, said IMD. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. The air quality of the national capital was recorded at 188 at 8 am which falls under the "moderate" category.

Maharashtra to witness heavy to very heavy rains

According to the Weather Channel, widespread rains and thunderstorms is likely over Coastal Maharashtra, along with fairly widespread showers across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada for the next five days, i.e. from Saturday to Wednesday (June 25-29) and possibly beyond. Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rainfall over the weekend, after which the intensity will reduce to moderate from Monday to Wednesday.

West Bengal weather update

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall during the next five days in Alipurduar and Coochbehar, while the other districts are likely to experience thunderstorms during the next two days and heavy rain thereafter. Low-lying areas of three districts in the northern part of West Bengal - Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar -have been inundated following incessant rainfall over the past few days, officials said Saturday. Bhasusubba and Champadanga in Mal Block and areas such as Dhupguri, Moinaguri, and Sukanta Nagar in Jalpaiguri district are reeling under a flood-like situation, they said.

Madhya Pradesh weather update

Weather office has issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms with cloud to earth strikes in the state for four more days. According to the IMD's forecast, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places of the state for the next four days. Heavy rainfall is expected to accompany thunderstorms with lightning at the isolated place in the eastern part of the state from June 27, it said.

Rajasthan weather update

The spell of pre-monsoon rainfall in Rajasthan has ended with the state remaining dry for the last 24 hours. The rainfall activities are likely to start again next week in Kota and Udaipur divisions, according to the meteorological department here. Met department has forecast that rain activities may resume in some parts of the state next week.

Jammu and Kashmir weather

Weather remained dry with clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as Met department said on Sunday that same weather conditions were likely to continue during the next 24 hours. "Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

(With agency inputs)