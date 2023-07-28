Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka; Check Forecast For All States

New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing torrential rainfalls for the last couple of weeks and no respite from heavy showers is expected in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai city and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours and has issued an orange alert for the district.

Other than Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara and Gondia districts of the state of Maharashtra are on orange alert and are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours

BMC Asks Mumbaikars To Stay Home Amid Heavy Rainfall

1. Avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, during heavy downpours.



2. Keep emergency numbers handy



3. Stay away from flooded areas



4. Park vehicles in safe spots to prevent water damage.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday asked the citizens of Mumbai to stay inside their homes amid the incessant rainfall. The civic body has also released traffic advice asking the citizens to avoid commuting through waterlogged areas and tips to save belongings at home during from the rainwater.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Telangana, Issues Orange Alert For 8 Districts

The Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the southern state of Telangana which witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for the 8 districts of the state namely Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nirmalm Adilabad and Komaram Bheem.

Heavy Rainfall To Lash Karnataka, IMD Issues Orange Aert For Coastal Region

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over the Bidar and Kalaburgi districts of North Interior Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places over Bagalkote, Belagavi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka, stated the met department.

IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

The National capital and its adjoining regions witnessed light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers at isolated places on Thursday and the met department has predicted that the same weather is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days. Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are likely to witness cloudy sky with light rainfall and thundershowers over the next 3 days, stated IMD.

Heavy Rains To Continue To Hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are witnessing incessant rainfall and the met department has predicted further heavy falls till July 31. The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from July 28 to July 31.