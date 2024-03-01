trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726338
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rainfall In Delhi, Punjab; Check Full Forecast

Weather is taking turns in the northwestern part of the country and the IMD has predicted rainfall in several states, including heavy downpour in Punjab.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two days. According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin, there's a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on March 1 and 2. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to experience significant rainfall/snowfall within the next 24 hours.

IMD Issues Rain Alert For Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Punjab. Their weather bulletin predicts widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on March 1 and 2, with Punjab likely to face heavy rainfall on March 2.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh are anticipated to receive light to moderate rainfall from March 1 to March 3. The IMD also forecasts strong surface winds across Northwest India during this period.

IMD Predicts Hailstorms In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, hailstorms are expected in various regions. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are likely to experience hailstorms on March 1 and 2, Rajasthan on March 1, and Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

